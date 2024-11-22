The world with Cuba: 187 voices for the end of the blockade  Cuba has a competitive tourism product in the Caribbean  An emphatic victory for Cuba at the UN: 187 votes against the U.S. blockade  We will work hard to overcome this situation  Cuba updates its portfolio of business opportunities  A Cuban cause that keeps the world united 
World News

Ukraine parliament cancels session over Russia missile strike threat 

22 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Ukraine’s parliament has cancelled its session, lawmakers say, citing the risk of a Russian missile attack on the capital as the Kremlin said a hypersonic missile strike in Dnipro was a warning to the West.

The closing of parliament on Friday followed a decision by several foreign embassies to temporarily shut operations over the threat of a strike on Kyiv.

“There was also a recommendation to limit the work of all commercial offices and NGOs that remain in that perimeter, and local residents were warned of the increased threat,” MP Mykyta Poturaiev said.

Another member of parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko, described the decision as “ridiculous”, saying it only “created even more panic” in Kyiv and played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s spokesperson told journalists that the presidential office was working as usual.

Kyiv has been regularly targeted by Russian missiles and drones since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

On Thursday, Putin said Russian forces fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine in response to Kyiv’s use this week of missiles made in the United States and United Kingdom in attacks on targets in Russia.

The Kremlin said on Friday that the newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile it launched on the central city of Dnipro was a warning to Western countries that Russia will respond to their “reckless” actions.

Russia had not been obliged to warn the US but did so anyway 30 minutes before the launch of the Oreshnik, or “hazel tree”, missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The weapon flew for 15 minutes and reached a maximum speed of beyond Mach 11, Ukraine’s spy agency said on Friday, adding: “The missile was equipped with six warheads: each equipped with six submunitions.”

Peskov insisted that Putin remained open to dialogue despite what he called outgoing US President Joe Biden’s preference for “escalation”.

The US approved Ukraine’s use of its long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to conduct strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Zelenskyy has described Russia’s use of the new missile as “a clear and severe escalation” in the war and called for strong worldwide condemnation.

NATO will hold an emergency meeting with Ukraine on Tuesday to discuss the missile strike.

 

Support us

Related News

07 November 2024

Breaking the cycle of child physical punishment in the Philippines 

29 October 2024

Burkina Faso putting civilians at risk amid conflict with rebels: HRW 

01 November 2024

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump rallying in Wisconsin in final US election push 

22 November 2024

Judge delays Trump sentencing, lets him seek dismissal of NY conviction 