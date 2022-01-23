UK Royal Navy seizes more than $20 million worth of drugs in Gulf of Oman

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The British Royal Navy has seized more than a ton of illicit drugs worth almost ?15 million ($20.3 million) in the Gulf of Oman, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement on Sunday.

“In an operation lasting almost 10 hours, a team from the warship boarded a suspect in international waters off the coast of Oman and seized 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana,” the statement said.

“This is the largest Royal Navy drugs bust since last year, HMS Montrose seized 2.4 tons of illicit substances in the Arabian Sea,” the MoD said.

A team from HMS Montrose approached a small vessel on two Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat — where after a search they were able to collect the illicit drugs — before proceeding to analyze and destroy them.

According to MoD, HMS Montrose has been deployed to the region since early 2019.

