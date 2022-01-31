UAE intercepts ballistic missile during Israeli President’s visit

(CNN)The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile in the third such incident this month, according to authorities, as the Israeli President visited the country.

“The attack did not cause any losses. The remains of the ballistic missile landed outside residential areas,” the UAE Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

It comes after a series of attacks on the UAE this month by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Read More

Monday’s attack took place during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s ongoing visit to the UAE. The President and his entourage were in no danger, and the visit is expected to continue as planned, an Israeli presidential spokesman said.

On Sunday, Herzog met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, and condemned terrorist attacks targeting the UAE, according to the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

Later on Monday, Herzog is due to visit the Dubai Expo before returning to Israel.

The UAE is a member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war for years with the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels, which control much of Yemen.

The offensive began in 2015 to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government, after it was ousted by the Houthis. The coalition has intensified its attacks in the war-torn nation in the wake of the Houthi attacks on the UAE this month.

In 2019, the UAE pulled most of its troops from Yemen, after privately deeming the war unwinnable. The campaign failed to crush the rebels but exacted a huge humanitarian toll, with thousands of Yemenis dead and malnourishment and disease widespread.

More recently, the UAE has returned to the conflict, backing Yemeni groups in flashpoints like the oil-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib.