U.S. Reiterates Support For Haiti

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues July 2, 2024: US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today welcomed new Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille and Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy to Washington, emphasizing the strong support of the United States for Haiti during a pivotal time in the nation’s history.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (3L) meets with Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille (2R) and Haitian Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy (3R) at the State Department in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

The meeting also highlighted the deployment of the Multinational Security Support mission, led by Kenya, to assist the Haitian National Police in restoring control over critical areas of Port-au-Prince and the broader country.

Blinken underscored the importance of Haiti’s transition towards free and fair elections and the essential role of international support in this process. He commended Prime Minister Conille’s leadership and expressed optimism about the positive impact of the Transitional Presidential Council and the newly established government.

The Secretary of State also noted the United States’ readiness to provide assistance to Haiti and other partners in the region in the event of any damage caused by Hurricane Beryl, which is being closely monitored.

Prime Minister Conille expressed gratitude for the continued solidarity and support from the American people and President Biden. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but says he remains confident in Haiti’s ability to overcome them with the new governmental structures in place.

The meeting comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants for an additional 18 months. This extension is critical for the many Haitian nationals who have sought refuge in the United States due to ongoing violence and environmental disasters in their homeland.

TPS is a designation that allows foreign-born individuals who cannot return to their home countries safely due to armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to stay in the U.S. temporarily. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas noted in a recent release that several regions in Haiti continue to face severe challenges, including violence, lack of access to basic necessities, and frequent natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

Originally set to expire on August 4, 2024, Haiti’s TPS designation has now been extended until February 3, 2026. This allows Haitian immigrants to remain in the United States with work authorization and protection from deportation.

Haitians currently holding TPS have until August 29 to re-register, while those eligible to apply for the first time can do so until February 2026. This extension is expected to benefit an estimated 309,000 Haitian nationals, provided they have been residing in the U.S. since before June 3, 2024.