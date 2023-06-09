Tyler, The Creator Eats Ice Cream With NBA YoungBoy: ‘He’s A Sweetheart’

Tyler, The Creator says NBA YoungBoy is “a sweetheart,” contrary to what people may think.

Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy may be known for his grimy content and rough exterior, but it looks like the rapper also has a soft side. Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Tyler, The Creator worked with YoungBoy on his latest album, and he got to see another side of the young rapper.

During his recent appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast, Tyler, The Creator said he is not sure why people would be surprised to see him working with the Louisiana rapper at all, as his experience with him was rather pleasant.

“Man, he’s so nice. He’s such a sweetheart,” Tyler said. “He’s really a sweetheart. People think he’s like … Dude, we got ice cream, he wanted to go vintage car shopping. He sent me that verse within a day. I asked him like, ‘Yo, I got this idea. Want to do this?”

The Grammy winner went on to explain that YoungBoy was actually humble and had a great work ethic. He continued, “Not only did he deliver it for me and sounded great, he asked me, ‘Is this okay? Is it good?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And he stayed on topic. You get a lot of these guys now who just punch in and can’t stay on f**king topic of a song.”

Tyler, The Creator tapped NBA YoungBoy for his most recent album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which was released in June of 2021. The release, which was his sixth studio album, won the Grammy for Best Rap Album at last year’s ceremony. The track with NBA YoungBoy titled “WUSYANAME” also featured Ty Dolla $ign and was the highest charting song on the album peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Tyler, he knew exactly what he was looking for when he was making the track, and as a producer, it’s actually kind of funny that people would be surprised by him teaming up with NBA YoungBoy for his project. “When I made that, I just knew I wanted that Louisiana drawl, tone, that accent over that loop. He sounds great,” Tyler said, giving YoungBoy the credit.

“It’s always funny to me when people are super surprised. People forget that I am a producer first,” he continued. “When you’re a producer, you just know like, ‘Aye, n-gga. Do that, put that.’ With my musical knowledge and how much I love it, if you take a step back, it’s not that shocking. But at surface level, I guess people wouldn’t expect someone like me to even wanna associate with a YoungBoy, but I love that shit. He’s a sweetheart, man.”

A sweetheart might be the antithesis of what most would expect when they hear NBA YoungBoy, but you can’t judge a book by its cover.