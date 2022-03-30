Tyga, Rob Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna Airing Them Out Over Child Support

Blac Chyna says she gets no child support, but her baby daddies, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, clapped back saying that they very much support their children.

It is generally recognized that single mothers do women’s service in keeping their family tight, thriving, and together. Raising children all by oneself at times can be a herculean effort not just financially but also emotionally. Going to work plus finding enough hours in a given day to do everything required usually leaves observers wondering how single mothers do it.

When a single mother is a celebrity, however, some will acknowledge the challenge but are not quite as understanding because when they holler that they do not have any money, most people do not take them seriously or simply say that their level of ‘broke’ is still better than the average person.

Therefore, when former reality star Blac Chyna took to Twitter to lash out at the fathers of her two children claiming that they are deadbeats for not financially supporting their children, many raised an eyebrow but not much else at the allegations.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old former model posted, “Yesterday I had to give up three of my cars…my reasons…morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support. I’m a MAMA! Single no support, child support.”

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angella White, has two children, a son King Kairo with rapper Tyga, and a daughter Dream, with Rob Kardashian of the famous Kardashian clan. Chyna dated Tyga for three years, but the relationship ended when he began dating Kylie Kenner in 2014, leading to a social media feud between the two women. Shortly after, Chyna started a relationship with Jenner’s brother, but their union was always rocky. In 2017 Rob released nude photos of Blac Chyna on social media that broke the internet and caused a huge firestorm, resulting in her obtaining a restraining order against him.

Since the post, Rob Kardashian has responded that he takes good care of his daughter Dream and has her half of the week, so there is no need for him to give Chyna money.

Kardashian wrote, “I pay $37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support? lol.”

Tyga also responded, stating, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon – sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

It seems both Tyga and Rob Kardashian are on the same page. Fans sounded off on the rant, and the general sentiment is that while they respect her honesty, she still has advantages that everyday people have no access to.

One fan commented, “Three cars? Some single moms don’t have a car. It’s not their responsibility to pay for three cars either. What do cars you can’t afford have to do with your exes?” while another chimed, “I guess she picked the wrong two. Welcome to reality sweetheart. It’s life. Oh, you got regular baby daddies like the rest of us. You should live below your means and stay in your lane.”