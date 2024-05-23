Tyga and Travis Scott Gets Into Massive Brawl In France, Video Shows

A video allegedly circulated online of rappers Tyga and Travis Scott getting into a physical altercation at what looks like a late afternoon or early morning party at the Cannes Festival in Paris, France.

The Cannes Film Festival has attracted the rich and famous from across the world, who attend screenings and parties for one of the most anticipated events of the year. However, the film festival is going viral for all the wrong reasons, as Americans were seen duking it out on video.

The video, which the original poster claims is “Travis Scott and Tyga going at it,” went viral on Thursday morning. The Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background of the dark video, which was taken without a flash. Two men are seen throwing punches at each other, and both appear to fall on the ground.

“Stop, stop, stop, please stop,” someone, presumably a DJ at the party, is heard shouting over the mic. People are also seen standing around and watching as the men get up close and punch each other under a red light.

It’s unclear why the fight started, but many social media users have suggested that it could be over their ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Tyga first dated Kylie Jenner for three years before breaking up. Her next public relationship was with Travis Scott later that year when she welcomed their daughter Stormi. However, they broke up around 2019 and appeared to be in an on-again-off-again relationship. During that time, they welcomed son Aire in 2022 but later broke up following rumors of cheating on his part.

Late last year, Kylie was linked to Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. The two have kept their relationship under wraps for the most part but went public this year.

In the meantime, Tyga and Travis Scott have yet to address the video of the alleged fight. It’s unknown whether the rappers had a problem with each other before this, but there were rumors of past tension between them involving Kylie Jenner.

Tags: Travis Scott, Tyga