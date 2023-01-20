Two taken by ambulance after four vehicle collision Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that shortly after 4:15pm on January 18, officers responded to a report of a four-vehicle collision that occurred on Sea View Road in East End.

According to the RCIPS, two occupants of one vehicle were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment and have since been discharged.

Following inquiries, a male driver, age 30, of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of several traffic offences. He has been granted bail as investigations continue.

NewsAmericasNow.com