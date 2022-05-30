Two suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting a journalist in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a journalist who was covering clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli Police said in a statement.

The incident followed the controversial flag march through the Old City in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“Last night, during a riot in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem that involved throwing stones, two suspects who were at the scene attacked with severe violence, which allegedly included beatings with a stick, punches and pepper spray, a journalist who was present and covered the events” and “allegedly stole the mobile device in his possession,” the statement said.

“As a result of the assault, the journalist was injured and in need of medical treatment,” the statement added.

“We view violence of any kind with severity and in particular against journalists who perform their duties. We will continue to act resolutely against violence and bullying, until the perpetrators are involved in these acts,” Israeli Police said in the statement.

