Turkey rebrands as ‘T?rkiye,’ changing name at the United Nations

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Turkey is rebranding itself.

The country is now called “T?rkiye” in the halls of the United Nations, who agreed to recognize the change on Wednesday after a request from Turkey’s government. The campaign to rebrand as T?rkiye began in December.

“The process we started under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in order to increase our country’s brand value is to be finalized,” Cavusoglu tweeted on Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, Cavusoglu wrote: “I would like to inform you that, in line with the Presidential Circular … dated December 2, 2021, on the use of the word ‘T?rkiye’ in foreign languages and the subsequent branding strategy, the Government of the Republic of Turkiye, henceforth will start using ‘T?rkiye’ to replace the words such as ‘Turkey,’ ‘Turkei’ and ‘Turquie’ that have been used in the past to refer to the ‘Republic of Turkiye.'”

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told CNN Thursday that the UN accepted the change, and it became effective as soon as they received the request and made sure that the document was legitimate, which was on Wednesday.

Read More