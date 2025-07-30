World News
Tsunami warning after magnitude 8.6 earthquake off Russia’s East Coast
29 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Tsunami alerts have been issued after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.
- The quake struck 136km (84 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday.
