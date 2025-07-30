blinking-dotLive updates,

  • Tsunami alerts have been issued after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.
  • The quake struck 136km (84 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday.