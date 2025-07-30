Cuba and China strengthen media cooperation within BRICS  A National Observatory contributes to strengthening the zero-tolerance policy on drugs  Strengthening the national cancer treatment network  Social and public works inaugurated in Granma on July 26th promote quality of life  What do gender equality indicators reflect in Cuba?  Cuba 
Tsunami alerts issued after magnitude earthquake 8.0 off Russia 

29 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKING,

Tsunami alerts have been issued in multiple countries after a powerful earthquake off the Russian coast, with waves of 3 to 4 metres (19.8 to 13 feet) reported in Russia’s far east.

A tsunami measuring 3-4 metres high was recorded in parts of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the regional minister for emergency situations said early on Wednesday.

The magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck 136km (85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the country, warning of waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 ft) high.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an immediate “tsunami watch” for the state of Hawaii.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a social media post that the quake may be strong enough to “generate destructive waves” in Hawaii.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.

More to follow…

 

