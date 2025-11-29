Working from all areas to address the country  6th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People  A speech like a sound of a Bugle  Dignity and memory in white coats  For children, every day  Abdala, with three doses, demonstrates 92.28% efficacy 
Trump says Venezuela airspace to be shut ‘in its entirety’ as tensions rise 

29 November 2025
United States President Donald Trump has said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be closed “in its entirety”, as tensions between the countries escalate.

There was no immediate response by Venezuela to Trump’s social media post on Saturday.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

More to come …

 

