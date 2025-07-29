Trump denies seeking summit with Xi, says he ‘may’ visit China 

Satanizing the people in uniform: the new pretext for the war against Cuba  A National Observatory contributes to strengthening the zero-tolerance policy on drugs  A Congress that belongs to all the people  A bean of supreme quality  Cuba reaffirms its commitment to tacking climate change  For the determination, hard work, intelligence, and commitment of the Cuban people: Yes, we can! 
29 July 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
United States President Donald Trump has denied seeking a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping while holding out the possibility of visiting China at his counterpart’s invitation.

“The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a ‘Summit’ with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump’s comments come after the Reuters news agency reported last week that aides to the two leaders have discussed a possible summit during a trip to Asia by the US president later this year.

The report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the plans, said Trump and Xi could possibly meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit taking place in South Korea from October 30 to November 1.

Trump and Xi last met face-to-face in 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The US and China are currently engaged in negotiations aimed at lowering trade tensions that have spiked since Trump rolled out his on-again, off-again tariffs on Chinese exports.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Stockholm, Sweden, to kick off two days of talks focused on reaching a trade deal before the end of a 90-day tariff truce that ends on August 12.

Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last week that the administration was in “a very good place with China now” and the August deadline could be extended in a “90-day increment”.

