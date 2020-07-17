Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty

admin 3 months ago

The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder and felony murder. Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and their neighbor William Bryan, 50, were formally charged in Chatham county superior court on Friday morning after a grand jury indicted them at the end of June. The McMichaels were charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan was charged with murder and…

Next Post

West Indies Vs. England – Day Three A Wash

Sat Jul 18 , 2020
Caribbean News, Latin America News: News Americas, Manchester, England, Sat. July 18, 2020: The West Indies, 1-0 up in the three-match series against England as they look to retain the Wisden Trophy, were due to resume on 32 for one but day three was called off without a ball being […]

You May Like