Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty

The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder and felony murder. Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and their neighbor William Bryan, 50, were formally charged in Chatham county superior court on Friday morning after a grand jury indicted them at the end of June. The McMichaels were charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan was charged with murder and…