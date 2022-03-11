Tommy Lee Sparta Doing Well Following Transfer To St. Catherine Prison

Tommy Lee Sparta is in better health physically and mentally following his transfer to a new prison.

Incarcerated Dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta has been transferred from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre to the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre. The transfer comes two weeks after an altercation with a warder that left the “Godfather” deejay admitted to a public hospital on Monday, February 21.

While it has not been disclosed when the “Rich Badness” artiste was released from the hospital, his manager, Boss Lady Muzik, on Sunday (March 6) updated fans and followers via Tommy Lee’s Instagram page on his recovery.

“This is to inform all fans, friends, family, and supporters that Mr. Leroy Russell PKA Tommy Lee SPARTA is well and in good spirit. He highly appreciates the support and well-wishes he has received from all of you,” she wrote.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s manager and his attorney at law, Donahue Martin, had been quite vocal about their client’s situation since the unfortunate incident. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had reported that the altercation between the 34-year-old Tommy Lee Sparta, born Leroy Russel, and the warder developed when the deejay refused to return to his cell after breakfast.

“Upon repeat of the command, the inmate hurled his breakfast at the Staff Officer in retaliation. He was subdued by the Officer and both parties received injuries,” the DCS explained in a statement.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has since launched an investigation into the incident, but an impatient Mr. Martin had called for the warders involved to be removed until investigations are concluded.

“The legal team is looking at all options,” they said via the artiste’s social media page.

But, the lawyers’ request was denieddays later. State Minister for National Security, Zavia Mayne said the circumstances surrounding the incident did not warrant the removal of the ward involved, citing Tommy Lee as the aggressor in the incident.

Instead, the “Spartan Soldier” singer will now be spending time in a new facility in St. Catherine. Tommy Lee was arrested in December 2020 for possession of an illegal firearm after he was intercepted by police along Holborn Road in New Kingston. He was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition in March last year.

Shawn Storm, one of Vybz Kartel’s co-accused, who is serving a lifelong sentence for murder, has also been returned to Tower Street.