Three Caribbean Students Named 2025 Rhodes Scholars 

News Americas, New York, NY, November 16, 2024: Three outstanding Caribbean-born students have been named 2025 Rhodes Scholars, joining a prestigious cohort recognized for their academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to making a difference. The students, hailing from St. Lucia, Bermuda, and Jamaica, will head to the University of Oxford in October 2025 to pursue graduate studies fully funded by the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the world’s most coveted academic awards.

Rehym Augustin-Joseph, a political science and law student at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus, expressed immense pride in receiving the Rhodes Scholarship. He plans to pursue graduate studies in law at Oxford University.“It’s an amazing opportunity to add value as part of the academic journey and give back to the region,” Augustin-Joseph said.

The St. Lucian scholar has excelled academically, graduating as valedictorian in 2023 with First Class Honours and a GPA of 3.80. His accolades include awards for best political science student and academic excellence, along with leadership roles such as President of UWISTAT and contributions to the Caribbean Court of Justice Mooting Competition, where he was named Best Oralist. He is also a Garvey-Nkrumah Fellow, a summer leadership and professional development initiative founded by Howard Professor and attorney John Woods, Jr. designed to train aspiring lawyers of African descent.

Passionate about regional development, Augustin-Joseph remarked: “Most of the issues we face on a national level are replicated across the region. Whether it’s crime, violence, income disparities, or deepening democracy, my goal is to tackle these shared challenges.”

Bermuda-born Jayden Parker, a Biomedical Sciences graduate from the University of Guelph, is passionate about biodiversity, animal welfare, and environmental conservation. He has worked extensively in exotic and marine animal care, including rehabilitation projects in the Galápagos Islands and Borneo.

Parker will study Biodiversity, Conservation, and Nature Recovery at Oxford. Reflecting on his journey, Parker said his work has prepared him for this opportunity to address critical global environmental challenges.

Aundrene Cameron, a former Miss Jamaica Festival Queen and Governor General’s Achievement Award recipient, is preparing to pursue a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice and a Master of Philosophy in Law at Oxford. Cameron’s focus is on combating human trafficking and gender-based violence.

Growing up in Spanish Town, a community with a reputation for high levels of trafficking and violence, Cameron was inspired to act. Her project, “Girls Who Fight Back,” equips young girls with self-defense skills and awareness of dangerous situations. “I want to create a safer Jamaica for women and girls,” she said, describing her vision to transform the initiative into a nonprofit organization.

The Rhodes Scholarship, one of the world’s most prestigious academic awards, was established through the will of Cecil John Rhodes, a controversial colonialist, mining magnate, and former Prime Minister of the Cape Colony, (1890–1896). Rhodes, instrumental in founding the British South Africa Company and the colonization of southern Africa, saw the territory of Rhodesia, (modern Zimbabwe and Zambia), named after him.

Born in England in 1853, Rhodes moved to South Africa as a teenager to improve his health. Entering the diamond trade, he founded De Beers in 1888, gaining a near-monopoly over the global diamond market. As Prime Minister, Rhodes implemented policies like the Glen Grey Act, expropriating land from Black Africans, and the Franchise and Ballot Act, disenfranchising Black voters.

Rhodes resigned in 1896 after the failed Jameson Raid on the Transvaal and died in 1902. His will funded the Rhodes Scholarship, which offers fully funded postgraduate studies at Oxford University. Notable recipients include U.S. President Bill Clinton and other global leaders.

Today, Rhodes’ legacy is highly debated, with movements like Rhodes Must Fall criticizing his colonial policies, including land confiscation and claims undermining African heritage. While the scholarship continues to shape future leaders, it remains tied to a divisive history of colonialism and exploitation.

The 2025 selection process saw nearly 3,000 students applying, with only 238 finalists interviewed by independent committees.

These three Caribbean scholars join a legacy of leaders making impactful contributions globally. Their achievements not only highlight the region’s talent but also underscore the transformative opportunities provided by the Rhodes Scholarship.