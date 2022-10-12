The Newest Royalton CHIC Resort Will Open in Antigua

News Americas, TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022: Following the vibrant success of the Royalton CHIC Resorts concept in Cancun and Punta Cana, Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to announce the opening of Royalton CHIC Antigua in late 2023 on the idyllic Dickenson Bay Beach, Antigua.

This new 227 room five-star beachfront resort will bring a unique adults-only social vacation experience to this Caribbean region where singles, couples, friends and groups can party their way. Conveniently located only eighteen minutes from V. C. Bird International Airport, this completely renovated resort will be full of vivacious offerings making it the ultimate destination for adult getaways.

“Whether for relaxation or a lively luxury beach getaway, the Party Your Way concept that Royalton CHIC Antigua will bring to this region is unique within the All-Inclusive segment,” says Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “We have been committed in delivering groundbreaking experiences to our guests and Royalton CHIC Antigua will be no exception. We are thrilled about what this new property will mean for Antigua, as well as the Caribbean region.”

Discerning travelers can expect day-to-night activities available such as themed pool parties and DJ sets, as well as a range of gourmet dining experiences including five fascinating bars with mixology and six reservation-free dining restaurants. Should guests choose to experience peak relaxation instead, Royalton CHIC Antigua will present multiple opportunities to satisfy that craving, including lounging beneath the sun, sipping handcrafted cocktails beside the serene beachfront pool, or getting pampered at Royalton CHIC’s world-class spa.

A distinct feature of this property will be an overwater themed restaurant, exclusive to Royalton CHIC Antigua. This restaurant will be constructed over the sea, providing guests with a diningtainment concept, a mix between entertainment and dining.

