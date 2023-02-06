The Ministry of Education partners with Garifuna Heritage Foundation to celebrate Heroes and Heritage Month

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Education will once again be partnering with the Garifuna Heritage Foundation to celebrate Heroes and Heritage Month with the National Schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival and History Expo.

Senior Education Officer within the Curriculum Department of the Ministry of Education Aldia Gumbs Dyer said the Ministry of Education is pleased to partner with the Garifuna Heritage Foundation on this initiative.

She is urging all schools to participate in this year’s events.

Gumbs Dyer also highlighted the four aims of the National Schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival and History Expo.

Dyer said students can participate in various categories for both events.

