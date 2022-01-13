The Guyanese Actor Who Brought Marcus Garvey ‘Back To Life’ Is Dead



News Americas has learnt that Bobb-Semple, famous for his one-man show, ‘The Spirit of Marcus Garvey,’ and most recently for the movie, “See You Yesterday,” passed away suddenly on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

Bobb-Semple, who turned 70 on Dec. 10th, reportedly began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday, which got worse Wednesday. An ambulance was called, and he was rushed to the hospital where he died following two cardiac arrest.

Stunned friends, relatives, and acquaintances filled his Facebook page between late Wednesday night and today with messages of remembrance and disbelief.

Ron Bobb Semple as Marcus Garvey

NAN publisher Felicia J. Persaud was among those expressing shock at Bobb-Semple’s passing.

Bobb-Semple was born in Georgetown Guyana, 70 years ago, and grew up on Norton Street. He later migrated to the US and juggled working and acting. While his performance globally of ‘The Spirit of Marcus Garvey’ was what he became famous for, he also appeared in the movies, “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” (2013), and “Truth,” (2007), Nursing Tuskegee, Mental Vengeance, Playing Both Sides, Deep Trouble, Lost Money, and Pressure.

Bobb-Semple was the executive producer of Claudron Productions, which launched a new anti-drug play Don’t Ruin Your Life for young people twelve to eighteen years old that was to be presented in schools and other venues in and around the New York City area.

“There was a stained-glass window close to me with an image,” he said. “That image was of the Jamaican hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.”

For Black History Month 2001, Bobb-Semple was the voice of Garvey in the award-winning PBS Special Film, “Marcus Garvey: Look For Me In The Whirlwind.” At the inaugural African Heritage Trail Conference 2002 in Bermuda, he was the featured artiste with his cultural and educational presentation on Garvey.

He also served as emcee for many events, including the Guyana Day festival in Brooklyn, NY. Bobb Semple is survived by his wife and children, and several relatives and friends.