The Game Praised Kanye West Saying Ye Did More For Him Than Dr. Dre

The Game is set to make an appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, and it seems like his interview will ruffle a few feathers or maybe just one- Dr. Dre.

A preview of the rapper’s upcoming interview was shared on Monday, where he speaks of his friendship with Kanye West being far more beneficial in a shorter time than that of Dr. Dre.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career,” Game said.

The clip doesn’t give any context in which The Game makes the passionate statement, but Kanye and The Game have been seen together over the last few weeks since their collab single “Eazy” in January.

The rapper also featured at Kanye’s “Donda 2’ event in Miami last week and has been seen out and about more than in recent times. While the collab single say Kanye taking shots at his estranged wife’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, other fans speculated that Kanye was only using The Game to make music to diss Kim.

The Game had previously claimed he slept with Kim Kardashian. He released a 2019 diss song addressing the claim.

“I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, ni**a / I made her swallow my kids until she choke, ni**a / I should apologize ’cause ‘Ye my folk, ni**a,” he rapped in the song.

As for his grouse with Dr. Dre, the Compton rapper was signed in 2003 to Dre’s label, Aftermath Entertainment.

As part of his deal, Dr. Dre executive produced his 2004 debut album, The Documentary.

The album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling 586,000 units in its first week.

His and Dre’s relationship became sour though as The Game and Dr. Dre’s protégé, 50 Cent, became entangled in beef that saw the former leaving the label. In later interviews, The Game does express his gratitude for Dr. Dre, but it seems that he is changing that stance now or simply quantifying it his present relationship with Ye.

The Drink Champs interview is set to air later this week.