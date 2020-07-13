The Caribbean Just Saw Over 1,600 New Coronavirus Cases

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 14, 2020: The Caribbean saw over 1,600 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the global total surged past 13 million.

The newest cases continue to be between three Caribbean countries with four others registering smaller numbers.

The Dominican Republic, which reopened to international travelers on July 1st, past 45,000 confirmed cases Monday as the country added another 974 new cases. Its death toll reached 903 after 6 new deaths were also reported.

Puerto Rico reported the second highest in the region with 356 as its confirmed cases surged past 10,000 for the first time.

French Guiana remained the third hot spot in the Caribbean, adding another 221 news cases Monday to reach 6,170. The country also reported another 3 deaths to uptick to 29.

Haiti reported far less Monday with 37 new cases that saw its total caseload rise to 6,727 while Guyana reported three new cases to reach 300, and Cuba added just 2 new cases to reach 2,428.

Suriname added another 21 new cases to reach 762 while the Turks & Caicos Islands, which reopens to tourists on July 22, up ticked by 1 to reach 72.

The region’s active number of cases is at over 29,000 but there have been only around 1,500 deaths so far.

