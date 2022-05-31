Surging gang violence in Haiti’s capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Surging gang violence in Haiti’s capital has left nearly 200 people dead and thousands displaced in the last month alone, according to a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report.

Heavily armed rival gangs began clashing and seizing territory in Port-au-Prince with new intensity in late April, forcing more than 16,800 people, including children, to abandon their homes and shelter in temporary accommodation. The flare in violence has spilled into dozens of neighborhoods, with hundreds of families caught in the crossfire.

At least 92 of the 188 people reportedly killed between April 24 and May 26 were non-gang members, with another 113 people injured, 12 missing and 49 kidnapped for ransom, according to OCHA.

But given the restricted access to the districts where territorial clashes are ongoing, the office warned the number of people killed could be much higher.

The intensity and duration of the violence has wracked the country as it is still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Mo?se last July, and the power vacuum his killing has left behind. The UN Security Council, meanwhile, is preparing to debate the future of the UN’s longtime presence in Haiti, leaving a question mark over its mandate in the country.

