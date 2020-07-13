Still No Election Results In Guyana

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. July 13, 2020, INews Guyana: Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has decided to give Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield another chance to submit his final elections report, using the results from the recount exercise.

This would be the third opportunity Lowenfield will be given to submit his final elections report using the certified recount figures.

On the previous occasions, Lowenfield submitted reports with fraudulent numbers that do not reflect the will of the people.

Following the latest inaccurate report which he submitted on Saturday, the seven-member Commission met today to discuss the way forward.

Despite the tabling of a motion by PPP/C Commissioner Robeson Benn for the CEO to be dismissed for failure to execute his duties, the GECOM Chair has decided to give him another chance.

Lowenfield is now required to submit the report tomorrow by 14:00hrs.

Failure to do so, the GECOM Chair indicated, will result in her asking the Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers to prepare the report.

