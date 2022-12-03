Stick with Atomica in rich Mouttet Mile Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

ATOMICA’s runaway, track-record victory in the Jamaica Cup at nine and a half furlongs makes the Jamaica Derby champion a tough horse to beat with only 117lb in Saturday’s $18 million Mouttet Mile at Caymanas Park.

Owned by GraceKennedy honcho and senator, Don Wehby, ATOMICA has a score to settle with Ian Parsard’s five-year-old, MAHOGANY, who won the Gold Cup at seven furlongs, capitalising on her troubled trip throughout.

MAHOGANY made his move on the outside in the Gold Cup after he got caught behind speedy lightweights SHE’S MY DESTINY and SHE’S A WONDER along the rail, almost hauling up two and a half furlongs out

After finishing eight and three quarter lengths behind MAHOGANY in the Gold Cup, trainer Gary Subratie presented ATOMICA in tip-top shape, returning to obliterate her Jamaica Cup rivals.

Facing MAHOGANY in the Mouttet Mile, ATOMICA comes in at 117lb, nine pounds lighter than the gelding. MAHOGANY breaks from post-position three with Reyan Lewis, matching strides with SHE’S MY DESTINY in stall one, carrying 112lb.

SHE’S MY DESTINY clocked 1:37.3 at a mile three weeks ago and could take MAHOGANY out of his comfort zone, setting up ATOMICA to pounce early.

ATOMICA breaks from post-position seven with Dane Dawkins in mid-track, free from what could be a mad rush into the half-mile turn.

A clean trip should hand ATOMICA the Mouttet Mile at the expense of MAHOGANY in the 11th event to bring down the curtains on Saturday.

The weekend continues with Sunday’s Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association of Jamaica’s 2022 Mixed Sale in the official car park.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200mPharoah It Is (8)

Race 2 -1500mIanzha Links (7)

Race 3 – 1300mMister Mandate (9)

—-Race 4 – 1400mLittle Grovy Thing (10)

Race 5 – 1900mLion of Ekati (1)

Race 6 -1400mRegnant (4)

Race 7 – 1100mFred The Great (2)

Race 8 – 1300mDon Vincenzo (10)

Race 9 – 1400mSlammer (8)

Race 10 – 1820mBrinks (10)

Race 11 – 1820mAtomica (7)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 9 – 1400mSlammer (8)

Race 10 – 1820mBrinks (10)

Race 11 – 1820mAtomica (7)

