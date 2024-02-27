Stevie J Reacts To Video Leak and Diddy’s Bombshell Lawsuit

Hip Hop producer Stevie J is denying that he is the man seen in a video penetrating another man, who was named by recording artist and producer Lil Rod, in his lawsuit against Diddy.

On Friday, Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, filed a lawsuit against Diddy alleging that he repeatedly sexually assaulted him by fondling his genitals and touching his anus, tried to groom him by exposing him to homosexuality and hard drugs, and subjected him to secondary sexual advances by both men and women.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday afternoon by attorney Tyrone Blackburn, named Diddy, his son Justin Dior Combs, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Lucian Charles Grainge, Kristina Khorram, Chalice Recording Studios, Love Records, Motown Records, Universal Music Group, Combs Global Enterprises, John and Jane Does 1-10 and ABC Corporations as defendants.

The lawsuit featured bombshell allegations made against a number of persons associated with Diddy and painted a similar picture to the other sexual assault lawsuits filed against him in the last three months.

According to the suit, the events occurred over a one-year period from September 2022 to November 2023, while he produced nine (9) songs on Diddy’s ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’ (“Love Album”). Lil Rod claims he lived with Diddy for “months at a time, spending holidays, birthdays, and missing major family events” at his Los Angeles home in New York City, Miami, Florida. He even went on vacation with Diddy on his massive yacht to the US Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit claims that “Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Among the evidence Jones claims to have is the acquisition, use, and distribution of ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and mushrooms by Diddy and others and procured allegedly by his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

Jones also alleges that Diddy provided laced alcoholic beverages to minors and sex workers at his homes in California, New York, the U. S. Virgin Islands1, and Florida, where he witnessed another one of Diddy’s sons, Christian Combs, allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, Diddy planning to use his relationship with Bishop T.D.Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit that he was sexually assaulted by Yung Miami’s cousin and or assistant.

A rapper and an R&B singer whose names are not listed were said to be with Diddy on the yacht and partaking in activities with underaged girls and prostitutes.

Former Love & Hip Hop cast member Stevie J was named in the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, Diddy tried to groom him into homosexuality by showing him a video of Stevie J, whom he idolized.

“Mr. Combs was aware that Mr. Jones looked up to and idolized music Producer Steven Aaron Jordan (“Stevie J”)… Mr. Combs used access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones’s admiration of Stevie J to groom and entice Mr. Jones to engage in homosexuality. Mr Combs went so far as to share a video of Stevie J anally penetrating a Caucasian male without a condom. This was done to ease Mr. Jones’ anxiety concerning homosexuality. According to Mr. Combs, “This is a normal practice in the music industry; look, even Stevie J is doing it.” Mr Combs informed Mr Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J,” the lawsuit claims.

Diddy also allegedly promised Lil Rod if he complied with Diddy, he was promised that he would win a Grammy for Producer of the Year.

On the other hand, Stevie J reacted to the lawsuit on Monday night. In the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked post, he wrote, “This lawsuit is bogus!” In another post, he wrote the clown emojis.

Stevie J IG

In the meantime, a porn star going by the name Knockoutd33 claims that the screenshot cited in the lawsuit comes from a porn video of him.

Stevie J has not denied the allegations that he and Diddy were in a previously homosexual relationship.