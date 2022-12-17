State House attack: Police yet to question suspect, who remains on ventilator

Black Immigrant Daily News

Nigerian National Bethel Ikena Chimezie, who was behind the attack on State House

See below statement from the Guyana Police Force, giving an update on Thursday’s attack on State House:

The Guyana Police Force continues its probe into the attack at the President’s official residence which occurred on the 15th day of December 2022.

The condition of Constable Telon Perreira who was injured by the suspect during the attack remains serious. On the other hand, Mr. Bethel Ikena Chimezie, the suspect continues to be treated for his injuries, and based on the most recent update from the doctor in whose care he remains, he is still on a ventilator.

As such, investigators have not been able to question the suspect.

Also, due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, the Guyana Police Force can only confirm that contact has been made with law enforcement counterparts as it relates to information related to the suspect’s background and any other pertinent information.

Investigations are continuing.

