St. John’s Rural East Gears Up for the UPP ‘Small Business Pull-Up’

Last weekend, ‘Small Business Saturday’ was celebrated throughout the US to highlight the impact of money spent in local communities.

Meanwhile in Antigua and Barbuda, the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ led by the United Progressive Party (UPP), set a new record in the Constituency of St. John’s Rural West.

Patrons of this weekly initiative visited close to 50 small enterprises, sparking stronger support for “shopping within the community.”

The ‘Small Business Pull-up’ continues on Saturday December 3rd, and the tour will head to St. John’s Rural East.

A group of United Progressive Party (UPP) supporters will patronize eateries, bars, convenience stores and other enterprises throughout the Constituency.

The caravan will leave the Hope Institute in Clare Hall at 1:00 pm and patrons will “follow the music” to a number of small enterprises in Clare Hall, Skerritts Pasture, St. Johnson’s Village, Wireless, Sutherlands, Upper Gambles, Friars Hill and Cassada Gardens.

The team will also share the UPP’s Small Business Agenda for Development and Growth with vendors and owners.

Sean Bird, UPP Candidate for St. John’s Rural East stated, “I understand firsthand what it takes to run a small business, particularly in today’s tough economy.

The UPP wants to support as many of these small businesses as possible, to help boost their sales and visibility.”

UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell, is pleased with the level of interest and support that has been generated via the ‘Small Biz Pull Up’ initiative.

“This mobile gathering has really taken off and has revealed a proliferation of small businesses across the island.

Many of our supporters look forward to the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ as part of their weekend entertainment.

We have two more constituencies left to cover, so I invite everyone to come out to support our these small enterprises, ” Lovell said.

Since late August, this UPP-led initiative has highlighted the important role that small businesses play in driving the economy.

As many recover from COVID-19 pandemic disruption, they are relying heavily on year end sales to help improve their bottom line.