St. Barts Estate Sells For Over $135 Million

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 21, 2023: A sprawling estate in St. Barts has just sold for a record-breaking sum of approximately $136 million. The sale sets a new record for the Caribbean island, which has become increasingly popular among the world’s wealthiest individuals and celebrities.

The property, known as “Les Jardins de la Comtesse,” sits on over 7 acres of land and includes a 15,000-square-foot main house with six bedrooms, a swimming pool, and stunning ocean views. Additionally, the estate features a 2,000-square-foot guest house and a tennis court, among other luxurious amenities.

Les Jardins de la Comtesse

The sale comes amidst a booming real estate market in St. Barts, which has seen a surge of interest from international buyers over the past few years. The island’s idyllic location, stunning scenery, and favorable tax laws have made it a prime destination for those looking to invest in luxury real estate.

St. Barts has also become a hotspot for the rich and famous, with high-profile celebrities such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Paul McCartney all reportedly owning homes on the island. The island’s small size, exclusivity, and reputation as a playground for the elite have only added to its allure.

Despite the pandemic, St. Barts’ real estate market has remained strong, with prices continuing to rise. The sale of Les Jardins de la Comtesse sets a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the Caribbean and highlights the increasing demand for high-end properties in this stunning region.

As more and more wealthy individuals look to invest in luxury real estate, the Caribbean continues to be an attractive option. Whether it’s the stunning scenery, favorable tax laws, or exclusivity of these islands, the allure of the Caribbean shows no signs of fading anytime soon.