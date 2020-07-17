Next Post

Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty

Fri Jul 17 , 2020
The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder and felony murder. Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and their neighbor William Bryan, 50, were formally charged in Chatham county superior […]

