SpaceX’s historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2 NASA is targeting an Aug. 2 ocean splashdown for SpaceX’s Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. ……

Next Post Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder and felony murder. Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and their neighbor William Bryan, 50, were formally charged in Chatham county superior […]

SpaceX’s historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2 NASA is targeting an Aug. 2 ocean splashdown for SpaceX’s Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. ……

Next Post Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder and felony murder. Gregory McMichael, 64, his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and their neighbor William Bryan, 50, were formally charged in Chatham county superior […]

SpaceX’s historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2 NASA is targeting an Aug. 2 ocean splashdown for SpaceX’s Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. ……