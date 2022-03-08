South Korea to elect new leader to tackle soaring house prices and inequality

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Some 44 million South Koreans head to polls to elect the country’s next president on Wednesday, capping a race that has been marked by a series of surprises, scandals and smear campaigns.

The winner of the election will face mounting challenges including deepening inequality and surging housing prices that have strained Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Voters are also looking for a leader who can root out corruption, heal the divided nation and polarised politics, and kick-start negotiations to curb North Korea’s evolving nuclear threat.

A total of 14 candidates initially registered, but it has shaped up as a tight two-way race between Lee Jae-myung, the standard-bearer of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Suk-yeol, from the conservative main opposition People Power Party.

They are vying to succeed incumbent President Moon Jae-in, who is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection. The winner’s single, five-year term is set to start on May 10.

