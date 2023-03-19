South Coast drowning: Elderly British visitor dies Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Caribbean News
South Coast drowning: Elderly British visitor dies Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

South Coast drowning: Elderly British visitor dies

BWA warns of ‘unpleasant odours’ along South Coast this Sunday

Three reach finals in Goddard’s Entrepreneur Awards Competition

Large grass fire in St Philip

St Philip fire forces closure of four schools

Goddard Enterprises shares with Parkinson Memorial students

Barbados and Finland aim to strengthen relationship

St Stephen’s Nursery to reopen on Monday

‘A Seat at the table’ exhibit celebrates women

Fires force three public schools to close

Saturday Mar 18

24?C
Barbados News

Man in his 70s drowns after experiencing difficulties in seawaters

Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A British visitor drowned this evening after experiencing difficulties at a south coast beach.

Police report that around 4:40 pm, a male visitor, who is in his 70s, was in the waters off Sugar Bay Beach, Hastings, Christ Church, when he got into difficulty.

He was pulled onto the shore and efforts were made to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police public relations, the man was staying at the Sugar Bay Hotel.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while officials notify relatives.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

South Coast drowning: Elderly British visitor dies

Sport

Haaland nets 3 as City roll; Conte fumes after Spurs draw

Sport

Hope hits 128 in 1st game as captain, WI beat South Africa

More From

Business

Three reach finals in Goddard’s Entrepreneur Awards Competition

Out of 10 semi-finalists, three Barbadian businesses make it to the finals

Travel

InterCaribbean connecting Barbados and the Caribbean

CEO shares plans to add five new destinations to the roster

Entertainment

WATCH: Spice not pregnant, celebrates ‘new life’ after health scare

After sending the Internet into a tailspin on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself exposing an apparent baby bump, dancehall artiste Spice has confirmed that she is not pregnant.

See also

In her first

Barbados News

Large grass fire in St Philip

Officers are currently on the scene

Barbados News

South Coast drowning: Elderly British visitor dies

Man in his 70s drowns after experiencing difficulties in seawaters

Lifestyle

British Airways first all-black crew operates flight to Barbados

St Lucian leads historic BA flight

NewsAmericasNow.com