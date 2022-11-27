Soesdyke/Linden Highway residents to benefit from new wells – GWI

Black Immigrant Daily News

The team in discussion with members from one of the communities

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc, (GWI) Shaik Baksh recently led a team of technical officials to visit a number of communities along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The aim of the visit on Friday was to enlighten residents about the utility’s plans to improve and in some cases, provide first time potable water access to them.

One such community was Kairuni, where the team met and held discussions with the Vice Chair of the Community Development Council and residents, to inform them of plans to drill a new well there.

The GWI team also visited Moblissa and Long Creek, where they pledged their commitment to drill new wells in those communities also.

According to the CEO, the realization of these wells signals first time access to potable water for these villages.

Baksh said works are expected to commence this year.

Meanwhile, Waiakabra will benefit sooner, as a new well has already been drilled there and is being developed.

These projects are all in an effort to provide relief to these communities.

