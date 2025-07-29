A National Observatory contributes to strengthening the zero-tolerance policy on drugs  Díaz-Canel received the Prosecutor General of the People  Today and tomorrow, 10th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba  In honor of Fidel  The beauty of this difficult hour lies in knowing that we are part of an undefeatable people  The National Assembly will debate the fulfillment of the Government Program for economic recovery 
Local News

Social and public works inaugurated in Granma on July 26th promote quality of life 

29 July 2025
Photo: Internet

Nearly 90 public works projects with a social impact were inaugurated or renovated in all municipalities of Granma province in celebration of July 26th, National Rebellion Day.
Among the main projects are housing, medical clinics, food service units, and areas for agricultural production, which seek to strengthen the quality of life of the Granma population. 
In Bayamo, the Lidia Doce Nursing Home was improved with new comprehensive rehabilitation rooms, accommodation for women, and a subacute care room, expanding its capacity to around 100 elderly people. 
In addition, housing was provided to people in vulnerable situations, such as 19-year-old Rosalí Vilma Borgiano Chacón, who after six years in the Home for Children without Parental Care, now has a home, education, and employment. 
Likewise, Family Medical Clinic #9 was reopened in the Viviendas Campesinas neighborhood, which will serve more than 2,300 patients.
After the celebrations, Granma is beginning a new phase in vital sectors such as agriculture, industry, and the construction of photovoltaic solar parks in municipalities such as Guisa, Yara, and Manzanillo.
These actions were led by Yudelkis Ortiz Barceló, First Secretary of the Party in the province, and Yanetsy Terry Gutiérrez, governor.

Photo: Yudelkis Ortiz Barceló's Facebook profile
