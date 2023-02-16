Skeng Is Dancehall’s “Elvis Presley” With Rockstar Birthday Performance

Skeng is fully immersed in being the dancehall rock star of the century.

The Spanish Town native is coming off a big year in music, and to kick off his campaign this year, he dropped a track that embodies his status in the genre, “Elvis Presley.” The infectious single was co-produced by John Coop Records and Ditruth Records.

The nearly three minutes cut saw Skeng taking a nap before being awakened by 1 of the several beautiful ladies inside his house. By then, it was evident that the deejay was knocked out from a night of partying like a rock star as several other females were also out beside him.

“This a dancehall Elvis Presley (aye bwoy) / A who mek dis (hear mi nuh) / John Coop and Di Truth issa next hit / Pop pill get chip, young an’ reckless (listen up) / New Year dem pronounce pan di bed sick,” Skeng spits before putting on his glasses and taking up his guitar. The track has since clocked 400,000 views on YouTube in two days, a sign that the artist still has major pulling power among dancehall fans.

The new single arrives just in time for Skeng’s 23rd birthday. The dancehall deejay also put on a performance worthy of a rock star at Club Mecca last weekend. At one point during his performance, he was held by a member of his crew while dangling off the rail before making his way into the crowd, much to the amazement of patrons.

Skeng remains one of the top-selling new dancehall artists on the scene, following his breakout 2021 single, “Gvnman Shift.” The track catapults the Jamaican deejay to international stardom, with him picking up major endorsements from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Jamaican-American producer Rvssian. That track has since racked up over 35 million views.

Skeng is currently working on his upcoming 23, due sometime this year. The project is the follow-up to his 2022 EP, Beast of The Era, for which he received raved reviews for his collaboration with Shenseea on “It’s True.”

Skeng also creates waves for his collaboration with Tommy Lee Sparta on “Protocol,” which is perhaps his biggest song to date. The song has been so dominant that the two artists again link up for part two.