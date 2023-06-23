Shenseea “Talk Truth” With Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

Rising Hip Hop artiste Shenseea has returned to her dancehall roots as she releases a new song, “Talk Truth,” produced by Grammy-winning dancehall producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, and it seems that the two might be teaming up on more music in the future.

The artiste seemingly teased the song days ago as she announced that she bought a new house in California as she spread her wings and expanded her career in the United States. The new song was released on Friday night and has already racked up 57k views on Twitter, with many fans reveling at the track’s authentic beats.

In the song, a feisty Shenseea returns as she urges that when people talk about her or try to mind her business, they should “talk truth.”

“Them a hate pon me song but them still a lip sync, Them a chit, them a chat, Wonder if me date, London pon the track, Them wonder if a surgery me do or squat, Hey, next time you sit down a chat, just make sure you talk truth,” she sings.

The artiste also addresses naysayers for criticizing her move to explore her hip-hop opportunities.

“Hear them a say me lef dancehall, now that a the topic, Say me nah go make it like them a mussi prophet, Me destined fi dis, them just mad them can’t stop It, But everytime me shit, them nyam it, Boy, check the statistics.”

She ends the track with a hint that her impending second album will blow away her critics.

“All di chat dem a chat, just wait till me album drop,” she says, laughing.

Shenseaa appears to have parted ways with dancehall producer, Rvssian whom she worked on hits like “Hard Drive,” “Blessed,” “Lighter,” and “You’re The One I Love,” among others.

There have been speculations that she and the producer who has a deal with Interscope may have fallen out recently, as she unfollowed him earlier this year. Neither has hinted at a falling out, however, and Rvssian still follows Shenseea.

On Friday, Shenseea gave Di Genius props for the song. “Di baddest,” she wrote in the comments.

The producer also hinted that more collaborations might be in the works. “@shenseea we jus a warm up!” he responded to her.