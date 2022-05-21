Shenseea Shares European Tour Dates Ahead Of Reggae Sumfest Performance

Shenseea has announced the tour dates for her upcoming European Tour, slated to commence next month.

The 25-year-old Jamaican singer announced the details of the tour to her 5.5 million ShenYeng followers on Thursday. The industry has been reacting well to her debut album Alpha which was released in March of this year.

The dancehall star’s international followers will get a chance to see her live and in action and enjoy her latest project in the following areas: Malta, Netherlands, Paris, and Croatia. Germany and the United Kingdom close out the remainder of June’s tours. In July, Shenseea will perform in Portugal and then back to the United Kingdom.

Shenseea’s camp has been working well in recent months to ensure that the Jamaican singer increases her exposure in the music landscape, building her brand and securing partnerships. One of the latest agreements she has made is partnering with rap mogul Diddy, where it was announced that the two will be working on music together.

After six years of releasing singles, Shenseea dropped her first major project that featured other artists such as Tyga, Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Megan Thee Stallion. In its first week of its release, ALPHA sold 672 album sales and debuted at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, a weekly chart that tallies the highest-rated Reggae Album in the United States based on total sales.

The artiste has had a massive upsurge in her career over the last few months, achieving feats and accolades that have seen her become distinguished as an artiste, not only in Jamaica but now in America’s pop culture. She became the first female dancehall artiste to hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the last seventeen years, as well as the first female dancehall artiste to perform at Rolling Loud.

Earlier this week, Shenseea presented live at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held on Sunday.

Shenseea’s upcoming summer tours will also see her headlining Jamaica’s annual festival, Reggae Sumfest, which will be returning for the first time in two years.