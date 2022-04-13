Shenseea Now A Dog Mom After Her Date Bought Her A Cute Fury Friend

Shenseea says it was love at first sight when her date surprised her with a cute French Bulldog.

Dancehall diva Shenseea is head over heels in love, but this time it is with a purse-sized pooch. The “Blessed” artiste posted images of the newfound object of her affection on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off the black and white dog whose name is yet to be revealed. The dog, she said was an unexpected gift from her lunch date; hence the artiste literally took home a ‘doggy bag.’

Smiling like she just won the lottery, the entertainer is ecstatic with her gift as she shares how she came about owning the dog. She wrote, “Fun fact. I was invited to a lunch date and on my way out, I saw this dog. Love at first sight I tell you. My date bought it there and then from the seller. I’ve been obsessed since. Guess what’s her name?”

Dressed down casually in an oversized t-shirt, walking shorts, and kicks, the “Run Run” singer shared four photographs of her with her new fur baby both in her arms and with the pup romping on a patch of grass outdoors. The dog, who has black patches over both eyes and a tiny black dot in the middle of its head, boasts an aquamarine collar though the artiste said that it is a ‘she.’

Although she has not elaborated on who her date was, the Shenseea shared last month that she was in a relationship but not with London On Da Track, who had gifted her with bling at her Jamaican album launch on March 15. Her new beau, she hinted, was also in the entertainment industry, but as to his identity, that is a detail that she is keeping close to her chest.

During her recent interview on the Breakfast Club, Shenseea shared that things are going well so far in the relationship, and she wants to keep it that way by keeping it out of the spotlight.

“Nobody and when I say nobody, I mean nobody knows who I’m dating. I don’t care who y’all be seeing online, you don’t know who I’m dating. That’s a fact,” she expressed.

Fans have already welcomed the French Bulldog, and the Shenyeng family got busy picking out names for the adorable little furball.

One fan commented, “Her name is Alpha. Open a page for her, she’s beautiful.” Another suggested, “If the dog’s name isn’t Shenyeng then what else could it be?”

One curious fan just got right to the heart of what some wanted to say and stated, “We wanna know who date was, not no dog name.”

As for that, fans will just have to keep waiting to find out.

Shenseea is currently enjoying some success with her debut album, Alpha, now in its third week on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart. The project received rave reviews from fans and critics who doubt she could pull off a project worthy of airplay on dancehall airwaves. She produced just that and more as fans praised her versatility.