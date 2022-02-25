Shenseea Gives Powerful ‘Black Future Month’ Speech At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Shenseea fully embraced female Alphas in a rousing speech at Kanye West’s Black Future Month.

The Jamaican singer often tells her story of rags to riches thanks to her God given talent, but this time she had an intimate audience laser focused on her every word. Last year, Shenseea got pulled into Kanye West‘s universe when she landed a collaboration with the enigmatic rapper on his Donda album. In fact, Ye was so impressed by her vocals that he gave her two spots on the project.

Since then, Kanye has tapped the dancehall artiste for a few appearances, including his Donda live event in Chicago and his recently held Sunday Service, where she gave the speech about her background as an artiste from Jamaica aspiring to go big and represent the entire Caribbean. Several other artistes were also in attendance, including Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, and French Montana, all dressed in black.

“I’ve never met my father and my mom is deceased,” the 25-year-old singer told the audience as the camera circles her. “My son actually gave me life.”

Shenseea’s mother passed away in 2020 suddenly from natural causes. Her death devastated the young singer and her son since she was their closest family member. She previously revealed that she has never met her biological father and is not sure if he’s still alive. Nevertheless, she got her big break in dancehall over five years ago and has been on a steady rise since. Even though it seems like she blew up overnight, she said her success has been in the making her entire life.

“Some people might look at me and say I blew up so fast but really, I’ve been preparing for this all my life,” the singer said.

As she prepares to release her debut album, Alpha, in two weeks, Shenseea opened up about what Black Future Month means to her.

“What Black Future Month means to me, is just that I want more of us to know what we want and not conform to the mental rules of society,” she said. “To be dominant, you got to have the strength and to just know how to lead. I’m an Alpha and this is the future.”

She added in the caption of the video that she wants more females to be Alphas and thanked her late mother for teaching her to work hard. Some females in the industry, like Denyque and Ce’Cile, noticed and reacted in the comments.

“Awesome. your win is a win road for others who will come after you./ beside you…. just as how the ones before have paved the way for you, so u are paving a way. We wanna see wins. Congrats all the time. When u win the entire culture wins. All the best with the album. Looking for great things,” Ce’Cile wrote.

Shenseea’s manager Romeich Major also shared the clip with a touching tribute to the singer. “I am super proud of all we have accomplished together as a team and also how much you have accomplished as a individual artist and person without even 1 album out you are one of leading TALENT IN CARIBBEAN and now its time for the World to Love and appreciate this girl from jamaica!,” he wrote on Instagram.