Shenseea Details How Vybz Kartel Influence Her Sound: “He Is One Of My Top Influences”

Shenseea names Vybz Kartel as one of her biggest musical influences and shares how the dancehall legend influence her sound.

Expressing that his music has had a tremendous influence on her musical career while noting how he impacts how she writes some of her songs, dancehall princess Shenseea gave major props to Vybz Kartel. She further acknowledged that his musical contributions to the genre are unparalleled. In the post, Shenseea expressed appreciation for the incarcerated deejay, who many believe is still the King of Dancehall despite his present situation and location.

The video, shared via a Shenseea fan page, showed a clip of the singer looking beautiful with her hair and makeup done. The “Bad Alone” singer discussed her musical influences during a recent interview with Apple Music.

She stated, “One of the artistes that influence my sound is Vybz Kartel because I always tell myself what is it that he would say on a track when he is writing. I feel like he is such an amazing writer and he is one of my top influences when I’m writing my music. I like to challenge myself so I always listen his music what he would come with, some type of punch lines that he would put in his songs it’s just always crazy so big up Vybz Kartel.”

The 25-year-old who was recently nominated for a Grammy continues to pay homage to Kartel, who has been in the industry more than 20 years, despite the deejay having accused her in the past of stealing the track “Loodi.” In 2017, Shenseea remixed Kartel’s “Loodi,” and the popularity of the track propelled her career into the musical stratosphere. Shenseea and Vybz Kartel went back to the musical table in 2018, where they crafted “Secret.”

Vybz Kartel has a long history of breaking new talent. He has helped shine light on Popcaan, Jah Vinci, producer NotNice, Lisa Hyper, Sikka Rymes, Black Ryno, Shawn Storm, and Gaza Kim through his now-extinct Portmore musical outfit.

Spice, who many now consider the reigning Queen of Dancehall, regularly praises Vybz Kartel for his musical mentorship and his help in providing her first Billboard entry with their raunchy collab “Ramping Shop.”

Though having spent more than ten years behind bars after being convicted of murder in 2014, the “Vocabulary Lyricist” still produces music on a level that many can only hope to compete at as the entertainer, born Adidja Palmer, seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to making hits.

Shenseea is currently readying her debut album, Alpha, due on March 11. The project will feature guest appearances from Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Tyga, Offset, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion.