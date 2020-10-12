Next Post

Caribbean - Guyana COVID-19 Death Tally Now At 104

Sun Oct 11 , 2020
One hundred and four Guyanese have now died from COVID-19 in the South American CARICOM country, the country’s Ministry of Health, (MOH), has reported.

