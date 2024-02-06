Shaggy & Sean Paul Salutes Spice For Gold Certified Song “Go Down Deh”

Spice is celebrating a new career milestone as the first Jamaican female artist to sell Gold in the United States in recent times. Last month, Spice’s single “Go Down Deh”, featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul, sold upwards of 500,000 units in the United States, a milestone for the Grammy-nominated artist.

Over the weekend, Shaggy and Sean Paul popped up to share congratulations on Spice’s achievement.

“We just a say congratulations to our sister Spice for surpassing Gold on “Go Down Deh.” It’s a pleasure for me and Sean to be involved with it, and we’re also saying congratulations on being the only female on the highest-selling album on ‘10’” Shaggy says.

“Big up, Gracie, salute,” Sean Paul adds.

The single has not yet been officially certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. However, a release from Spice’s team said she is the first female Jamaican artist to achieve the feat since 1995, a record held by artist Diana King for her track “Shy Guy” off her ‘Tougher Than Love’ album.

“Go Down Deh” is the most popular song from Spice’s Grammy-nominated debut album ‘10’, the most streamed album on Spotify for a female Jamaican artist. The album has sold over 125,000 album-equivalent units, of which 21,000 are pure album sales, and has over 273 million streams, according to Spicestats.

Spice

On the other hand, “Go Down Deh” has 200 million times on Spotify, with the official song having 249 million views while the audio version has 52 million views.

Spice also reacted to Shaggy and Sean Paul’s video.

“Thanks for re-writing my story. My 2 Legends Came together for the first time and Created an historical Moment. Working with both of you was astounding All now mi still a Wine and “GO DOWN DEH” Mmmmhhhh @direalshaggy @duttypaul I LOVE YOU THANKS EVERYONE I’m so grateful,” Spice wrote on Instagram.