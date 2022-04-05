Shaggy Lauded Spice Who Was Among Best Dressed At the Grammys

Shaggy penned a heartfelt message to Spice, who was named among the best dressed at this year’s Grammy award.

While Spice did not win her first Grammy, her presence was certainly felt on the red carpet and on TV. The Queen of Dancehall was named among the best dressed at this year’s Grammy Awards after stepping out donning a revealing gone with pearl emblems which she covered with red flowery outerwear as she posed for photos with Sean Paul and Shaggy, who were also dapperly clad for the big occasion.

On Monday, Shaggy shared two pics of Spice on the red carpet on Instagram while sharing a tribute to her success.

“What an experience! I’ve been to many of these awards, some I’ve won, some I’ve left without a win,” Shaggy wrote. “Yesterday I was there under different circumstances, I was there in a support role, co’producer, co’writer and executive producer of the @spiceofficial album 10 @vprecords , it was a relief to not have the pressure of being the artist nominated, or at least so I thought.”

“[Spice] you were and are a constant professional, I’m so proud of you, the journey you have traveled and the artist you are becoming, you are indeed the hardest working artist I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” the dancehall legend continues. “Many may not know that you were in Vegas from Thursday filming Love and Hip Hop, tho it was a growling shoot every day, even I was like wait!!!….. ‘A no sleep team this’ you still came out to the red carpet making a statement!!! ….every media house wanted a chance to talk to you, even those who weren’t too familiar with you, wanted to know who was this girl on the red carpet that every one is talking about.”

Shaggy also congratulate SOJA while praising Sean Paul for his support.

“Big up to [Sean Paul] for the support, great party on Saturday night, great unity within the genre, big up all who were in attendance and to all the nominees who represented the culture, congratulations to [SOJA] one love let’s keep our genre alive,” Shaggy said.

Spice also lauded Shaggy for not only working diligently on her debut album 10 but also for being a pillar of support, especially during her debacle with VP Records.

“[Shaggy] My Hero, if I tell you that I love you one more time you’re gonna think I’m crazy, so I’m still searching for other words to express how grateful I am for every single second of your day that you took to mentor me,” Spice wrote. “Creating my album 10 with you was simple just magical, mi know say mi stubborn bad and nearly mad you right throughout the process, but I just want to say thank you for simple just being you.”

Over the years, Spice and Shaggy have developed a close relationship, and that has translated into a musical mentorship with him executive producing her Grammy-nominated album. Shaggy is still the biggest selling dancehall artiste in the history of the genre so he has a wealth of knowledge to pass on.

Gramps Morgan also lauded Shaggy and Spice in the comments saying, “Thank you for this bredda she’s an incredible hard working artist! Many need to take a page out of her book… Your an Amazing Mentor.”