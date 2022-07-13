Shab Don Gets Trial Date For $2 Million Bribery Case

Shab Don gets trial date in his ongoing $2 million bribery case.

The Montego Bay music producer’s corruption trial was set for July 12 when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

Shab Don is on trial for allegedly offering cops $2 million in bribery to allegedly get rid of a gun that was found in a car he was traveling in before the car could be searched by police officers. He was first arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after a routine stop by police officers in St. Catherine in October of last year.

On Tuesday, the produce was committed to stand trial on November 28 for breaching the Corruption Prevention Act. Born Linval Thompson Jr., the producer had his bail revoked in June after he was arrested and charged with a triple murder in Rose Heights, St. James.

In the meantime, he was remanded in custody on Tuesday. The former Vybz Kartel collaborator reportedly plans to make an application for bail at his next hearing in the murder case on July 26.

In that case, he is accused of being the mastermind behind the murders of three people in Rose Heights, St. James, last month. According to police reports, the victims, 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’ or ‘Chad’; 24-year-old Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin; and 26-year-old Toniann’ Too Fly’ Reid, were shot and killed while attending a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25. The producer was arrested almost a month later in St. Catherine.

Shab Don

According to police, he was arrested in a targeted operation according to the St. Catherine South police department, who said he was a person of interest.

Shab Don is alleged to be on the police radar for his involvement in the rising crime in Montego Bay, St. James and is referred to by Jamaican YouTuber Sir P as one of the biggest “violence producers” in dancehall music.

That claim has not been confirmed or denied by authorities.