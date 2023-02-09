Several initiatives and programs have been put in place by the government to develop the country’s youth

Several initiatives and programs have been put in place by the government to develop the country's youth
Black Immigrant Daily News

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has implemented a number of programs and initiatives aimed at developing the nation’s youth.

Minister  Dr Orande Brewster who holds the Youth portfolio said there was an increase in the stipend for the Youth Empowerment Service, YES Program and the introduction of the Offering National Support for Internship Training and Education, ONSITE program.

Minister Brewster is proposing a marriage between the YES program and the Technical Vocational Programs offered at institutes across the country.

