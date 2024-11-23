An emphatic victory for Cuba at the UN: 187 votes against the U.S. blockade  A dialogue that supports the friendship between Namibia and Cuba  On the furrow in Artemisa, everything will be reborn again  After the tremors of the earthquakes, the challenge now is to repair damages  The whole country is attentive to the possible formation of a cyclonic organism  Protecting a country, as protecting a son 
‘Series of war crimes’: Lebanon accuses Israel of targeting medical staff 

23 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry has accused Israel of carrying out a “series of war crimes” in its targeted killing of medical staff and destruction of health facilities after Israeli air strikes killed a hospital director in the northeast of the country and five paramedics were slain in the south.
The head of the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an “immediate end” to fighting at Gaza’s besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital after an Israeli drone attacked the facility and wounded four medical staff and two patients.

 

