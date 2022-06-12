Seoul to ‘dramatically’ boost defense amid fears over North Korea’s nuclear plans

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)South Korea will “dramatically” strengthen its defensive capabilities, its defense minister said Sunday amid international concern that Pyongyang is reviving its nuclear testing program.

“Our government will strengthen capabilities to better implement the US extended deterrence and will dramatically enhance response capabilities of the Republic of Korea military to deter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats,” Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

Lee also said South Korea would work more closely with the United States and Japan as part of its response — echoing a pledge made by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a day earlier.

North Korea’s “repeated missile provocations” were advancing in “quality and quantity,” Lee said, adding that this and preparations for a nuclear test were a “grave challenge threatening peace and stability.”

That threat has been a key topic of discussion at the three-day security forum, which draws defense officials from across the region and this year has been playing out under the shadow of the war in Ukraine and heightened concerns over Pyongyang’s weapons program.

