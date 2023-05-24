Sentencing Date Set for Mother and Son Involved in Cocaine Conspiracy Linked to Former BVI Premier

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. June 16, 2023: The sentencing date has been set for a mother and son who have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine in a scheme that allegedly involved the former Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Andrew Fahie. The case has drawn significant attention as it sheds light on a drug trafficking operation with alleged connections to high-ranking officials.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, the former BVI Ports Authority managing director, has agreed to “cooperate fully” with prosecutors as Fahie’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 17th. This cooperation is expected to provide crucial insights and evidence regarding the alleged involvement of Fahie in the conspiracy.

Maynard’s plea agreement acknowledges and accepts many of the acts that were alleged in the initial affidavit, including conversations between herself and a confidential source who she believed to be a member of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel. These conversations played a central role in the unfolding of the investigation.

The case revolves around charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering. Additionally, Maynard and Fahie face an additional count of “interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.”

The arrest of Fahie in April of last year marked a pivotal moment in the investigation. US agents, posing as cocaine traffickers from a Mexican drug cartel, detained Fahie after he allegedly agreed to a US$700,000 payment to allow traffickers to use BVI ports. This operation involved an undercover informant and laid the groundwork for subsequent legal actions.

The trio, including Maynard, her son Kadeem Stephan Maynard, and Fahie, have been charged with conspiring to import more than 11 pounds of cocaine into the United States and conspiring to commit money laundering. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated the investigation in October, following the work of a confidential informant.

By accepting the plea agreement, the Maynards may potentially avoid life sentences in prison. The agreement sees the removal of charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and attempted money laundering from the indictment they faced, with leniency recommended at sentencing. However, the success of the agreement hinges on Kadeem’s full cooperation with prosecutors in their case against the former premier.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors have deemed Kadeem a “minor participant” in the criminal activity, which could result in a two-level reduction at sentencing. Additionally, he has agreed to forfeit any property obtained through or used in connection with the offense. The court retains the discretion to impose a statutory maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, along with a term of supervised release.

The Maynards each face a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years unless the judge determines they are eligible for the “safety valve” provision, as outlined in their plea agreements. This provision offers the possibility of a reduced sentence if certain criteria are met.

The sentencing for Oleanvine Pickering Maynard and Kadeem Stephan Maynard has been scheduled for August 21. It will mark a crucial turning point in this high-profile case, shedding further light on the extent of their involvement and potential repercussions for their actions.

As the legal process unfolds, stakeholders closely monitor the proceedings, seeking justice and accountability for the alleged drug trafficking and related offenses. The impact of this case extends beyond the individuals involved, raising broader questions about the integrity of government institutions and the fight against transnational criminal networks.