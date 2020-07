Paris, Jul 18 (Prensa Latina) The request in favor of the delivery of the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors who support the fight against Covid-19 has reached global dimensions, as French Rose-Marie Lou highlighted.

Havana, Jul 18 (Prensa Latina) This is an almost perfect day in the confrontation with Covid-19 in Cuba, following the reports of the absence of deaths in the last hours and zero serious and critical cases in intensive care.